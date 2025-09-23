Pampanga PPO arrests 79 persons in week-long ops

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported the arrest of 79 individuals in a series of operations conducted this week.

In its campaign against wanted persons, the PPO said it arrested nine most wanted criminals and 18 fugitives.

On illegal drugs, the police office added that 47 individuals were arrested in 23 anti-drug operations.

These stings resulted in the seizure of 212.54 grams of shabu and 30 grams of marijuana, with a total value of ?1,490,238.

In operations against loose firearms, five suspects were arrested and seven firearms were recovered, according to the PPO.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director, vowed to continue working for peace and order in the province.