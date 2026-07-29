Pampanga PPO nabs 7 for various crimes

Four alleged drug pushers and three wanted persons were arrested in numerous police operations in Pampanga on Monday, July 27.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said its Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office III, and local police units, conducted three buy-bust operations in the towns of Sta. Rita, Candaba, and Magalang.

The operations resulted in the arrest of four persons.

Police seized from the suspects 62.6 grams of shabu with an estimated price of ?425,680, marked money and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects face charges in court for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, separate operations conducted by police stations in Lubao, Sta. Rita and Mabalacat City led to the arrest of three wanted persons.

In Lubao, police arrested a man wanted for slight physical injuries and maltreatment.

In Sta. Rita, an estafa case suspect was arrested.

A man facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries was also apprehended in Mabalacat City.