Pampanga PPO strengthens border, school security

The Pampanga Provincial Police Office said it is strengthening border and school security.

Colonel Ricardo David, director of the Pampanga PPO, on Monday led an inspection at the San Fernando Border Control Point and Pampanga High School to assess police presence, security measures, and the overall readiness of personnel in maintaining peace and order.

During the inspection at the San Fernando Border Control Point, David checked the deployment and operational readiness of police officers tasked with monitoring the movement of persons and vehicles, particularly in support of public safety and security efforts within the province.

David and other police officials also visited Pampanga High School and assessed the security situation and police visibility in and around the school premises.

David emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for students, teachers, and school personnel.

He reminded his men to remain alert, approachable, and responsive in the performance of their duties, while strengthening coordination with school authorities, local government officials and other groups.

David said the Pampanga PPO is committed to provide responsive, visible, and people-centered police service for the protection and welfare of the Kapampangans.