Pampanga PPO welcomes Garcillano as new director

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) welcomed Colonel Angel Garcillano as its officer-in-charge on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Garcillano, who also serves as deputy regional director for operations of the Police Regional Office III, presided over a command conference and an Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) meeting with provincial and municipal police officials on the same day.

Among those present were members of the provincial command group and staff, chiefs of police from municipal and city police stations, commanders of the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies, and Police Colonel Franklin P. Estoro, chief of the Regional Operations Division.

The meetings focused on operational updates, accomplishments, and directives aimed at strengthening law enforcement, enhancing public safety measures, and sustaining peace and order in the province.

During the conference, Garcillano underscored the importance of discipline, professionalism, accountability, and unity among police personnel in carrying out their duties.

He also stressed the need to strengthen partnerships with communities and sustain proactive law enforcement efforts throughout the province.

The EMPO meeting likewise served as a venue for performance assessment, strategic planning, and coordination among police units to ensure the effective implementation of programs.

Garciallno replaced Colonel Eugene Marcelo, who served as the province’s top police official for nearly a year.