Pampanga Press Club condemns Jumalon murder

CLARK FREEPORT — The Pampanga Press Club has condemned the murder of Juan Jumalon aka “Johny Walker”, who was killed while broadcasting on November 5, 2023, in Misamis Occidental.

“While this latest violence against media had taken place in Mindanao, we believe that the protection of media practitioners — similar to the expression of solidarity — should know no bounds, thus, must be of primordial concern of everyone,” PPC stated.

The club also appealed to authorities “to bring to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate the assassination of Jumalon.

“Ang ganitong walang kabihasnang pag-atake sa ating pamamahayag ay walang lugar sa isang demokratikong bansa,” Marcos stated in a post on the Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office.

Jumalon was shot dead while doing a live broadcast for his radio program, “Pahapyod sa Kabuntagaon.” His attacker also grabbed his necklace.