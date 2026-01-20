Pampanga Press Club slams "irresponsible' rehashing of news

The Pampanga Press Club (PPC) has condemned in what it described as the "irresponsible rehashing of crime-related news by a Facebook page identified as “CSFP."

The media group warned that such practices undermine ethical journalism and the presumption of innocence.

The PPC said the page reposted a crime report without proper context, resulting in confusion and the misidentification of a journalist as a criminal suspect.

The incident involved Ian Ocampo Flora, a multi-awarded journalist of SunStar Pampanga and the current Executive Vice President of the PPC.

Flora said he was mistakenly perceived by some netizens as a suspect after “CSFP” reposted a report on the arrest of a most wanted person in Sta. Rita, Pampanga.

The repost allegedly carried Flora’s name alongside the phrase “Most wanted person nabbed in Sta. Rita,” without clearly indicating that he was the author of the original report and not the subject of the arrest.

Flora wrote the original news article that was first published by SunStar Pampanga.

Following the repost, at least one netizen commented that they believed the journalist himself had been arrested.

In response, the Pampanga Press Club issued Resolution No. 1, Series of 2026, formally condemning the irresponsible rehashing and reposting of crime news, particularly those done without context, proper attribution, and prior consent from the original journalist or media organization.

The resolution also serves as a cease-and-desist notice, stating that PPC-affiliated journalists do not authorize the copying or reposting of their reports, photos, or videos without permission.

The PPC emphasized the importance of ethical journalism, accurate attribution, and respect for the presumption of innocence, noting that careless reposting of crime news can cause reputational harm and public misunderstanding.

As of posting time, the controversial Facebook post had already been taken down.