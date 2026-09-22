Pampanga PWDs to get livelihood from "Love Bus"

Qualified persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pampanga will be given livelihood as operators of electric transport vehicles.

The initiative is under the Persons with Disabilities through Electric Transportation Services (PWD-ETS) Project, or “Love Bus,” the Capitol said.

The provincial government and the MVP Group of Companies signed a memorandum of agreement on Friday, September 18, for the implementation of the project.

Under the program, PWDs will be organized into Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPAs).

These groups will be formed with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The SLPAs will help manage and operate the electric transport vehicles.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda thanked MVP Group of Companies, headed by Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, for supporting the initiative.

Pineda also thanked the DSWD and other organizations and foundations involved in the project.

She emphasized the importance of partnerships that provide public services and long-term livelihood opportunities for PWDs.

Present during the MOA signing were Pangilinan, Pineda, Nanay Party-list Representative Florabel Yatco, and DSWD Field Office 3 Director Venus Rebuldela.