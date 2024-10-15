Pampanga ranks 2nd in local revenues

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Provincial Government of Pampanga received recognition from the Department of Finance (DOF) for its outstanding performance in finance generation and management for 2023.

Governor Dennis Pineda received two national awards from the DOF’s Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), with Pampanga securing second place among the Top 10 provinces in Local Source Revenues (LSR) in nominal terms.

The province generated ₱2.345 billion, climbing from third place in 2022.

As per BLGF Memorandum Circular No. 017-2024, LSR in nominal terms covers real property tax, business tax, regulatory fees, service/user charges, receipts from economic enterprises, and other sources.

The Pampanga Provincial Government noted that the province ranked second in the ratio of LSR to total current operating income (TCOI), with a figure of 39.65 percent.

TCOI includes both locally sourced income and external funds like the national tax allotment, according to the BLGF.

Pampanga has been in BLGF’s top rankings since 2019, based on records.

“These awards are proof of our good governance, and it is the Kapampangans who benefit from the revenues used for services,” Pineda said.