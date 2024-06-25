Pampanga receives mobile clinics from DOH, first lady

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Pampanga has been included in the initial batch of seven provinces to receive the New Philippines Mobile Clinics.

This is part of the collaborative effort between First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and the Department of Health (DOH).

This initiative aims to bring comprehensive healthcare services closer to the people, particularly those in remote areas.

The new mobile clinics, based on the Toyota Coaster 2024 model, were also distributed to the governors of Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Zambales.

These state-of-the-art mobile units are equipped with medical equipment, including X-Ray, CT-Scan, Ultrasound, and blood screening facilities, among others.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare for all Filipinos.

In line with this vision, the mobile clinics will play a crucial role in providing preventive health services directly to communities.

Governor Dennis Pineda of Pampanga said the mobile clinics will be dispatched to remote barangays to ensure that residents in these areas receive the benefits of the Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program.