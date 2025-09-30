Pampanga records P12.6M crop damage

The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) of Pampanga has reported that the crop damage in the province reached P12,599,518.68.

The damage was due to the combined effects of Tropical Depression “Mirasol,” Severe Tropical Storm “Nando,” and Severe Tropical Storm “Opong.”

The current damage has affected a total of 383 farmers and fisherfolks.

Based on PAO’s assessment, no losses were recorded in high-value crops, corn, cassava, and fisheries.

Arayat town sustained about P5,179,572.50 worth of damage to its rice crops. Sta. Ana town followed with P2,661,985.23.

The local government of Guagua reported some P3,466,744.56 worth of damage.

The city government Mabalacat logged P652,863.75 and Mexico P638,352.64.

PAO said the aggregate loss on crops reached P12,599,518.68.