Pampanga records P34-M damages on crops, fisheries

Damage to crops and fisheries in Pampanga has reached ?34.24 million due to the combined effects of typhoons ìLuisî and ìMaymayî and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, according to the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) placed the total damage at ?34,242,342.21 as of 7 a.m. on August 10, 2026.

Some ?31.262 million loss was recorded in fisheries, while rice damage reached ?2,647,260.94.

Damages to high-value crops reached ?222,900.02 while corn and cassava losses amounted to ?110,181.25.

The report included 424 affected farmers and fisherfolk, consisting of 405 rice farmers, 15 high-value crop farmers, two corn and cassava farmers, and two fisherfolk.

Sasmuan town recorded ?31.262 million in fisheries damage, the largest single amount in the agriculture damage table.

Bacolor reported ?1.667 million in combined rice and high-value crop damage, while Guagua recorded ?679,287.82 in rice damage.

Floridablanca reported ?441,657.12, while Mabalacat City recorded ?192,397.27 on rice, high-value crops, and corn and cassava.

The figures are based on the OPA assessment cited in the PDRRMC report and cover the four categories listed in its damage table: rice, high-value crops, corn and cassava, and fisheries.