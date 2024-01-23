Pampanga RHUs get 20T vials of flu vax

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Rural Health Units (RHUs) across the province received some 20,000 vials of pneumonia vaccines from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

This is part of the effort to respond to the significant rise of pneumonia cases in the province.

The vaccines were distributed through an allocation from the Department of Health (DOH).

Provincial Health Officer Zenon Ponce said that there has been a spike in cases in Pampanga due to the recent cold weather.

The Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) of Pampanga shows that some 1,600 pneumonia patients were admitted in various public hospitals of the province from December 2023 to January 23 of this year.

The initial 20,000 vaccines are intended for senior citizens of Pampanga.

Seniors are encouraged to visit their nearest RHU and present identification cards to avail of the vaccination.

“Especially during this cold season suddenly turning warm, and occasional drizzles or rains, these weather fluctuations are the primary cause. With numerous people catching colds now, the spread is rapid. Therefore, it is advisable to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing," Ponce said.