Pampanga river overflows, floods 109 barangays

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Pampanga on Monday (Nov. 14) reported that a total of 109 barangays in the province remained flooded due to overflowing of the Pampanga River due to the effects of Typhoon Uwan.

The PDRRMO said that flood depths range from one foot to 10 feet in some barangays.

The report added that Macabebe recorded flooding in 25 barangays, with water levels reaching one to five feet, due to high tide.

Masantol also recorded flooding in 26 barangays due a big volume of water brought about by the storm, and water draining from upstream municipalities.

In Candaba, some 11 barangays experienced severe flooding.

Other affected areas include Sasmuan with 11 barangays, City of San Fernando with 10 barangays, Apalit with 10 barangays, Minalin with seven barangays and Guagua with five.

One barangay in San Simon, two barangays in San Luis, and one barangay Arayat are also flooded.

Flooding rendered several roads and bridges impassable, including Candaba-Baliuag Road, Dukma Road, Sta.

Catalina Main Road in Minalin, Sta. Lucia–San Nicolas Road in Masantol, and portions of San Miguel–San Jose Bridge and Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon according to the PDRRMO.

The flooding has also affected 84,914 families or 254,388 persons in the province.