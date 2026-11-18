MEXICO, PAMPANGA — The inaugural Pampanga Sunrise Run 2026 – Mexico Edition exceeded organizers’ expectations as nearly 700 runners gathered at Beverly Place Mexico on November 14, 2026, marking a successful debut for the province’s newest community-centered running initiative.

Drawing participants from across Pampanga and other parts of Central Luzon, the event brought together running enthusiasts of different backgrounds, united by a shared passion for fitness, friendship, camaraderie, and community involvement.

More than a sporting event, Pampanga Sunrise Run seeks to build a growing running community rooted in unity, malasakit, and meaningful connections while promoting local tourism, cultural heritage, and community development in its host municipalities.

Guided by its slogan, *“Run with Purpose. Rise with Us,”* the initiative also aims to give back to communities and create opportunities for runners to contribute to causes beyond the race itself.

The Municipality of Mexico served as the host of the inaugural leg, highlighting the town's heritage and local identity while welcoming runners from across the region.

The overwhelming participation and positive response surpassed initial expectations, with many runners already expressing excitement for the next leg.

For the organizers, the event's success went beyond attendance figures. It was reflected in the friendships formed, the shared experiences, and the strong sense of community that emerged throughout the race.

The organizers also extended their gratitude to the sponsors, partners, volunteers, and supporters whose contributions helped make the inaugural event possible.

Above all, they emphasized that *the runners remain the heart of Pampanga Sunrise Run*, bringing life and meaning to its vision of building a stronger, more connected, and compassionate running community.

Following the successful Mexico Edition, the *Municipality of Arayat is set to host the next leg in February 2027*, continuing the initiative's mission to connect communities, celebrate local destinations, and inspire more people to run with purpose.

With a turnout beyond expectations and growing enthusiasm for its succeeding editions, Pampanga Sunrise Run has laid a promising foundation for a province-wide movement that extends beyond the finish line.

*What began as a single race has become the starting point of a larger vision—one that brings people together, celebrates communities, and gives every sunrise a greater purpose.*

Run with Purpose. Rise with Us.