Pampanga teachers undergo training on disaster response

Some 500 school principals and division chiefs in Pampanga attended the Youth Summit on Strengthening School Leadership in Disaster Preparedness and Community Wellness at the Kingsborough International Convention Center on Tuesday, October 28.

Governor Lilia Pineda said the event is aimed to impart knowledge on disaster preparedness, crisis response, and mental health support to ensure safer and more resilient schools.

“When we prepare our schools, we protect our children. And when we protect our children, we safeguard the future of Pampanga,” the governor added.

She added that the provincial government continues to enhance school preparedness through early warning systems, emergency supplies, facility inspections, and regular safety drills.

Pineda said the province, in coordination with the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, is reinforcing school security protocols, including proper responses to bomb threats and other emergencies.

She also stressed the importance of mental health care, noting that the government is working with educators and health professionals to turn guidance offices into “centers of care and compassion” for students.

Pineda reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to build "safe, resilient, and compassionate learning environments where every Kapampangan learner can grow in body, mind, and spirit.”