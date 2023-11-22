Pampanga to celebrate 452nd founding anniversary

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Provincial Government of Pampanga is set to lead the celebration of the province's 452nd founding anniversary

The event, dubbed Aldo Ning Kapampangan, runs on December 4 until December 11, the province's founding date.

One of the most anticipated events is the coronation night of Mutya Ning Kapampangan set at Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on December 10.

Meanwhile, the awardees of the Most Outstanding Kapampangan will be formally presented on the evening of December 11 at the Kingsborough International Convention Center.

The first-ever Manyaman Food Festival of the province will also be held on December 4 until December 6 alongside the Pampanga Day events.

Pampanga was named after the Indung Kapampangan River, which is the largest river in the former empire.

Ancient Pampanga's territorial area used to include portions of the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Zambales in the island of Luzon.

Pampanga, which is one of the richest provinces in the Philippines, was re-organized as a province by the Spaniards on December 11, 1571.

The province hosts yearly events like food and trade fairs as well as cultural performances in commemoration of the province's founding anniversary.