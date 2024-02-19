Pampanga to create culinary council

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--The Province of Pampanga will soon have its own culinary heritage committee that will look into possible policies and efforts to protect and safeguard Pampanga's rich culinary legacy.

This as board members Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab and Win Garbo are working on the passage of Pampanga's first culinary heritage ordinance that would focus on measures to safeguard and promote Pampanga's culinary traditions and cuisine.

The ordinance will also set into motion other measures that will look into the farm-to-table cycle of Kapampangan food.

The two lady board members met with local stakeholders the other day to further improve the ordinance that will put in place measures like food research, preservation of vital food crops and ingredients, promotion of Kapampangan cooking practices in schools, and institutionalization of a regular culinary festival that will Pampanga's well acclaimed position as the country's culinary capital.

The proposed ordinance is set to gather all sectoral stakeholders in culinary heritage preservation in one united approach to safeguard Pampanga's culinary traditions. The proposed ordinance is currently at first reading in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.