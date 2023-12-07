Pampanga to honor 13 MOKA awardees

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO— The provincial government of Pampanga will honor 13 most outstanding Kapampangan during the 452nd founding anniversary of the province on December 11 at Kingsborough Convention Center.

Pampanga Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda said the annual Most Outstanding Kapampangan Awards (MOKA) aims to honor Kapampangans whose lives and dedication embody the exemplary values, culture, and tradition as their life stories created a significant impact on society.

MOKA was deferred in 2020 and 2021 due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MOKA recipients for 2023 include Philip Torres for Culture Category, Dr. Bernardo Simon for Education, Joseph Ian Canlas for Finance, Ocampos Betis Band 46 for Institutional Category, Isabelita Manalastas-Watanabe for Entrepreneurship, Carmelo Lazatin for Government Service, PLTCOL Leny Pangilinan for Law Enforcement, Jojit Villareal for Performing Arts, Dr. Filomena Reyes for Science and Technology, Mark Joseph Ocampo for Sports and Edwin Layug for Visual Arts.

This year’s Most Outstanding Honorary Kapampangan Award will be given to Dr. Ireneo Alvaro.

The first ever Most Outstanding Overseas Filipino Worker will be awarded to Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi.

MOKA awardee for government service former President and 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo will serve as keynote speaker for the event.

The MOKA is an annual search for Kapampangans who excel in their respective endeavours or professions and serves as one of the highlights of the Pampanga Day celebration.

MOKA has been perceived as the pinnacle of all awards conferred by the Province of Pampanga to its outstanding sons and daughters.