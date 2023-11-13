Pampanga to hosts first food festival

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The provincial government of Pampanga will be hosting its first food festival centering on celebrating Pampanga's rich culinary heritage and traditions in a three-day festive celebration starting December 4 to 6.

The "Manyaman Food Festival" is in accordance with Executive Order No. 33-2023 issued by Governor Dennis Pineda.

The festival aims to conserve, preserve, and promote the Kapampangan culinary traditions, and cooking practices and discover old and new trends and flavors in Kapampangan cooking.

Pineda appointed Culture and Arts head, Second District Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab, as chairperson for the said festival which will be held at the Provincial Capitol Grounds and SM City Pampanga.

In yesterday's press conference, Pineda Cayabyab said the celebrations will feature food fair.

The event will be participated by all towns and cities of the province which will be exhibiting their best food products and dishes at Sm City Pampanga from Dec. 4 to 6.

A series of cooking competitions will be hosted by the province starting Dec. 4.

This includes the Best Adobo Cooking category that will be participated by senior high students from the Department of Education.

Another contest include home cooking from Pampanga's towns and cities in a competition for the best traditional recipe.

The third contest will feature contestants from various culinary schools in the province.

The celebrations will be capped cooking exhibition including Kapampanan fashion dishes by Pampanga's best chefs.

Each chef will exhibit their take on their hometown dishes with a new twist.

Pineda Cayabyab said the events aim to celebrate Pampanga's rich and diverse culinary flavors.

She added Pampanga remains at the heart and palate of many Filipinos as the popularly acclaimed culinary capital of the country.