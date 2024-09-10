Pampanga tops on PUV modernization

Nueva Ecija followed with 2,292 (1,810 being consolidated); Tarlac with 2,079 and 1,628 more consolidated; Zambales with 2,433 and 2,023 units up for consolidation; and Bataan with 1,041, plus 961 units already consolidated.

The agency public transport operator consolidation in Central Luzon is 84 percent.

The region is among the top five regions in the country in terms of consolidation, with some 23,241 modern PUVs in operation.

Some 18,436 more are expected to be modernized after the consolidation process under the PTMP, where operators are formed into cooperatives.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) urged players in the local transport industry to submit more designs of PUVs under the PTMP.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said local designs will allow the preservation of the traditional jeepney while modernizing the transport system.

"This will open up opportunities for innovation, meaning even if the design is traditional, it could be fitted with a new engine or even be converted into an electric vehicle," he said, adding it will also create more jobs in the local motor assembly sector.

Creating new PUV designs are under the PTMP mandate. These include fleet modernization, vehicle useful life, industry consolidation, local public transport route plan, stakeholder support, route rationalization, communications, financing, initial implementation, and regulatory reform.

The LTFRB said that the introduction of modern electric-traditional designed jeepneys will give operators a choice in their fleet modernization.