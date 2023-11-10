Pampanga towns win Gawad Payapa Awards

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda led the awarding of this year's awardees of the "Gawad Payapa Awards" on Thursday.

The awards aims to recognize the peace and order efforts of local government units.

The program is part of the initiative of the Provincial Government of Pampanga in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Pampanga and members of the Provincial Peace and Order and Anti-Drug Abuse Councils of Pampanga.

The Municipal Government of Arayat, headed by Mayor Maria Lourdes Alejandrino, was hailed as this year's 1st placer for the Category of Component Cities and 1st to 2nd Class Municipalities.

Guagua town was awarded as the 3rd placer in the same category.

The town of San Luis landed on the 1st place in the 3rd to 5th Class Municipalities category, while Sta. Rita and Bacolor were awarded the second and third place, respectively.

The governor lauded the local government units which made it into the last process of the awards.

He said that their recognition serves as a standard for other municipalities.

The "Gawad Kayapaan Awards" aims to recognize LGUs that have showcased unified efforts and commitment to attain lasting peace, ensuring safety and security among Kapampangans.

The awarding ceremony was held alongside the Pampanga Peace and Order Council Meeting at Kingsborough Convention Center recently.

Also present during the event event were Pampanga Mayors League President and Apalit Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr., and DILG Provincial Director Myra Soriano.

The governor emphasized the important role of peace and order in nation building and economic development.

"Walang papasok na investor, walang mag-iinvest kung magulo at walang katahimikan sa barangay at sa bayan. Hindi ho maganda yun kaya importanteng-importante po ang peace and order sa ating lalawigan," he said.

Awardees received DILG certificates and cash prizes from the provincial government.

The governor said he plans to increase the prizes next year to encourage towns to develop peace and order programs.