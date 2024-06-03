Pampanga under state of stable peace and security

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) passed resolution No. 01, Series of 2024 declaring Pampanga under a “State of Stable Internal Peace and Security”.

This highlighted the provincial government's progress in terms of maintaining peace and order in the province.

The declaration was issued on Friday, May 31, during the 2nd Quarter joint provincial peace and order council meeting held at the Kingsborough International Convention Center.

Under the leadership of Governor Dennis Pineda, Pampanga has successfully prevented reported attacks from communist groups.

This achievement highlights the effective collaboration among various sectors working towards peace and order in the province.

Pampanga has earned the distinction of being the third province in Region 3 to receive official recognition, joining Bataan and Zambales.