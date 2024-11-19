Pampanga VG vows support to OGPinas!

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia Pineda vowed support to the Philippine Open Government Partnership (PH-OGP) or OGPinas!

The final leg of the nationwide OGPinas! campaign, held in Clark Freeport, was attended by partner agencies and stakeholders from various sectors, led by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

OGPinas!, founded more than a decade ago, was institutionalized through Executive Order No. 31 signed by President Marcos Jr in 2023. It aims to promote open and participatory governance and create a synergy with the civil society to facilitate effective and sustainable actions to address social concerns.

Pineda said the PH-OGP program is one way to have genuine citizen participation in government processes as this provides a platform for collaboration among agencies in the government, alongside non-governmental organizations.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that under the program is the implementation of the Inclusive Procurement Program. It aims to enhance participation and promote fairness in procurement activities while recognizing gender and ethnic equity, poverty reduction, and adherence to labor standards.

She added that as part of open government initiatives, the government introduced the Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting this year.

Through this, 75 municipalities nationwide will have access to water supply and sanitation services, including the construction of climate-smart evacuation centers.

In Central Luzon, civil society organizations have helped identify beneficiaries, including Dinalungan in Aurora and Nampicuan in Nueva Ecija.

She said the Philippines is number one in Southeast Asia in terms of public participation, and number one in Asia in budget transparency in May, according to the Open Budget Survey.