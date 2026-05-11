Pampanga water lantern display sets Guinness World Record

The water lantern display at The Lakeshore has earned a Guinness World Record title on May 10, 2026.

During the “Lumina: Water Lantern and Music Festival,” organized by Vibe Events, in partnership with The Lakeshore, a total of 11,016 glowing eco-friendly water lanterns illuminated the lake, setting the world record for the most water lanterns displayed on a body of water.

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Emi Saito confirmed the historic achievement before thousands of spectators.

Vibe Events organizer Timothy James Madrid described the record-breaking display as more than just a global achievement.

Madrid said it symbolized unity, hope, and community spirit as participants simultaneously released lanterns across the lake.

Lakeshore Events and Management assistant vice president Maricar Pangilinan said the event aims to showcase Pampanga as a premier venue for large-scale cultural gatherings and tourism events.

She added that the event boosted Pampanga’s tourism profile, with organizers and local officials highlighting the province’s capability to host world-class events that attract both local and international audiences.