Pampanga's culinary ordinance approved

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Pampanga Provincial Board recently approved Ordinance No. 863, creating the Kapampangan Culinary Heritage Committee that will serve as a consultative and planning body for the actions to be taken on culinary issues in the province.

The new ordinance aims to sustain, strengthen, and deepen the status of the Province of Pampanga as the Culinary Capital of the Philippines and develop, promote, and preserve the Kapampangan heritage through the culinary heritage committee.

The committee can recommend to the Pampanga Provincial Government culinary preservation initiatives.

Among the initiatives are "all towns and barangays to collect, document, and revive traditional recipes and cooking practices" and "upgrading of standards of public health and hygiene in public markets and safety in the production, preparation, and delivery of food."

The committee is also mandated to work on the inclusion of the teaching of "Kapampangan cuisine in the public school syllabi and curricula, and enjoin ask Commission of Higher Education and Department of Education to lead the preparation and publication of reading materials promoting traditional Kapampangan cuisine."

The committee will be headed by the governor, with various representatives from government agencies like the Department of Education as well as sector representatives from Pampanga's culinary sector.