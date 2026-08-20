Pampanga's flood-hit villages reaches 380

The number of barangays affected by flooding in Pampanga has reached 380, with 304,367 families or 972,407 persons affected, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Situational Report No. 51 as of noon on Thursday, August 20.

Citing the Pampanga Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), the PDRRMO said the affected barangays are spread across 21 cities and towns in the province.

Guagua recorded the highest number of affected persons at 90,937, followed by Macabebe with 85,257, San Simon with 80,791, Candaba with 79,842, and Masantol with 68,626.

The report said 10,028 persons from 2,772 families are staying in 167 evacuation centers. Some 11,456 persons from 2,568 affected families are reportedly staying outside evacuation centers.

Flooding in several areas was caused by continuous heavy rainfall, high tide, overflowing creeks, and flash floods.

Reported flood depths varied by location, reaching as high as 14 feet in parts of Candaba.

The PDRRMO report said no casualties or injured persons had been reported as of the reporting period.

The province has been placed under a state of calamity since August 12 under Provincial Resolution No. 06, Series of 2026.