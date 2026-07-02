Pampanga's most wanted person nabbed in Floridablanca

A person, considered the Number One Most Wanted Person in Pampanga was arrested by police on Thursday morning, July 2, 2026, in Barangay Solib, Floridablanca, Pampanga.

Through the combined efforts of the Floridablanca Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, the suspect was apprehended by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest for Service of Sentence due to violations of Sections 12 and 15, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The successful arrest of the province’s Top 1 Most Wanted individual is proof that there is no place in Pampanga for those who attempt to evade the law. Our police force remains steadfast in its relentless campaign to ensure peace and safety within our communities,” said Colonel Ricardo M. David, director of the Pampanga Police Office.