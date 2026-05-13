PamSU students top LET examination

Three graduates of Pampanga State University (PamSU) placed in the Top 10 of the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET), according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Mark Ivan G. Benedicto, a Bachelor of Elementary Education graduate from Batch 2025, ranked seventh with a rating of 93.40 percent, while fellow Bachelor of Elementary Education graduate Alenah Gem D. Naguit, placed eighth with a rating of 93.20 percent.

In the Secondary Level category, Alvin A. Cantero, a Bachelor of Physical Education graduate from Batch 2025, ranked ninth with a rating of 93.40 percent.

PamSU also produced a total of 899 newly licensed professional teachers in the March 2026 LEPT.

For the Elementary Level, the university recorded a 73.10 percent passing rate, higher than the national passing rate of 56.08 percent.

The university's first-time LET takers posted a 78.41 percent passing rate.

In the Secondary Level, PamSU registered an 87.79 percent passing rate, exceeding the national passing rate of 73.14 percent, while first-time takers posted a 91.29 percent passing rate.

The university also ranked seventh nationwide among top-performing schools in the Secondary Level category for institutions with 300 or more examinees and at least 80 percent passing percentage.

PamSU recorded 611 passers out of 696 examinees in the category.