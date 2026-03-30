"Panata, Panalangin" marks Holy Week observance in AC

Angeles City has marked the beginning of Holy Week with Panata at Panalangin, a Lenten drama and dance presentation.

The performance by Anak Bale-Balayan and Sinukwan Kapampangan, directed by Director Peter De Vera, set a solemn tone for reflection and devotion.

As part of the observance, the public is warmly invited to visit Plaza Angel and experience the Stations of the Cross, which offer a sacred space for healing, devotion, and mercy.

The stations of the cross will run from March 29 to April 5, 2026.

The city government , under the leadership of Mayor Jon Lazatin, invited the residents to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their faith.

The City Tourism Office invites everyone to be part of this spiritual journey and experience the rich heritage and devotion of the people this Holy Week. (Via Angeles City Information Office)