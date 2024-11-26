Pancake House, Microtel, among 'healthy places'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga and Metro Central Luzon Food, Inc.'s Pancake House were recognized anew by the City Government of San Fernando as among the "healthy places" to stay and eat.

"Healthy Places” is a program of the City Health Office-Environmental Health and Sanitation Division, which recognizes stakeholders and establishments from the public and private sector for maintaining environmental health and sanitation.

Pancake House, located at the LausGroup Complex, was the grand winner in the Healthy Eating Places 2024 medium category.

It was followed by Lola Ima Food Corporation and Chef Baboy in second and third places, respectively.

Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga, which is also located at the LausGroup Complex along Jose Abad Santos Avenue here, was named second Healthy Hotel 2024, next to grand winner Hotel Grace Lane.

Other top Healthy Places 2024 recognized were Cormila Private Resort, GreenCity Medical Center, Croissants De Pampanga Cafe, Sese Matua Restaurant, Inc. (Lola Nor’s), RPO Fine Foods Corporation (Wow Mani), San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation Metal Closure and Lithography Plant, and San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation – San Fernando Beverage Packaging Plant,

Healthy Schools 2024 were San Juan South Elementary School, San Jose Panlumacan Integrated School, and Nuestra Senora Del Pilar Integrated School.

In the barangay level, Juliana was the Healthy Barangay 2024 in the small category.

Barangays Dela Paz Norte and Del Pilar were recognized as the healthy villages under the medium and large categories respectively.

Certificates of recognition were also conferred to Emy's Sweets and Pastries (Healthy Workplace-Small Category Hall of Fame Awardee) and Villa Alfredo’s Resort (Healthy Resort-Hall of Fame Awardee).