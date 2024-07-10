PAOCC says report on alleged POGO ‘general, fiscal’ fake news

MANILA – The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) on Tuesday denied reports that it is going after a general and a prosecutor allegedly behind the leak of information on raids against illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) firms.

In a message to reporters, PAOCC spokesman Winston Casio clarified it had been a vlogger, and not PAOCC, who issued the misleading report.

“Fake news yun (That is fake news). A vlogger said that, not PAOCC,” Casio said. “Hindi general nor piskal hinahabol namin, ibang tao (We are not after a general nor a fiscal, it’s a different person.”

Authorities are looking into the possible information leak during the raid of a POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 4.

Casio earlier said the raid led to the arrest of “only” 158 Chinese, Vietnamese, and Malaysian nationals, whereas they expected to arrest more than 1,000. (PNA)