Papal Nuncio to lead 75th San Fernando diocese anniversary

City of San Fernando -- Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Most. Rev. Charles John Brown is set to lead the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Diocese of San Fernando on December 11, 2023.

The nuncio will be received by Governor Dennis Pineda and other local officials in a civic reception at the Capitol Grounds.

The Provincial Government of Pampanga had set up a photo exhibit for the said event featuring the 7 pilgrimage churches from the peripheries and other heritage churches in Pampanga.

The nuncio is expected to lead the ribbon cutting for the said exhibit.

Pineda is set to present a gift to the nuncio. The governor commissioned Presidential Merit Awardee for Ecclesiastical Art Willy Layug for the said gift which will be presented during the reception.

A thanksgiving mass will be held during the said date followed by the official announcement of the seven jubilee pilgrim churches along with the ceremonial lighting of the 75 Years Full of Grace Giant lantern.

There will also be a performance of the 75 Years Full of Grace song by artist Bituin Escalante and the Mater Dei Music Ministry.

Another highlight of the event is the procession of the images of the Santo Cristo del Perdon y Caridad and Virgen delos Remedios accompanied by the official religious standards of all archdiocesan parishes and shrines.

The Diocese of San Fernando was founded on December 11, 1948. It formerly comprised the provinces of Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, parts of Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.