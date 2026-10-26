Paris Christmas at SM City Clark

The magic and romance of Paris have arrived in Pampanga as SM City Clark unveiled Noel Ville Lumière: City of Lights Christmas 2026, transforming the mall into a dazzling holiday destination inspired by the French capital.

Leading the festive celebration is Hanna Carinna T. Sy, Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing for Special Events and Leasing Strategy & Operations of SM Supermalls.

At the heart of the attraction stands a 45-foot Christmas tree crowned by a golden Eiffel Tower, surrounded by iconic Parisian landmarks, including the Hôtel de Ville, Fontaines de la Concorde, Pont Alexandre III, and charming Parisian street lights.

The enchanting display offers families and friends a picture-perfect setting for holiday snapshots, memorable gatherings, and joyful Christmas experiences.

Adding more meaning to the festivities, SM City Clark also brings back its SM Besties of Joy 2026 campaign, encouraging shoppers to purchase ?380 Besties of Joy plushies, with proceeds supporting the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 3. The initiative runs until December 25.

With sparkling lights, Parisian charm, and a meaningful holiday campaign, SM City Clark invites everyone to celebrate a Christmas filled with love, wonder, and generosity.

This season, experience the magic of Paris and Gala to the Max at SM City Clark! #