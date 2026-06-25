Park Inn adopts daycare centers

As part of Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) Action Month and its ongoing Responsible Business commitment, Park Inn by Radisson Clark led a community initiative focused on supporting childhood education.

The hotel turned over essential learning resources to its partner daycare centers in Sitio Pader and Sitio Subic, both in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Held on June 22, 2026, the initiative coincided with the children's first day of school.

Park Inn by Radisson Clark executives and employees personally welcome students as they embarked on a new academic year.

The activity was conducted in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines – North Luzon (AmCham North Luzon), underscoring a shared commitment to uplifting communities through meaningful and sustainable outreach programs.

A total of 89 children benefited from the initiative, including 39 learners from Sitio Pader and 50 learners from Sitio Subic.

Each child received a school supply kit to help them begin the school year equipped and ready to learn, while snacks were distributed to make their first day of classes even more memorable.

To further enhance the learning environment, each daycare center was also provided with a television unit to support interactive and visual learning activities, helping teachers deliver more engaging classroom experiences for their young learners.

The activity was led by Park Inn by Radisson Clark General Manager Lorenzo Tang and Cluster Director, People & Culture Fernando Manalang.

The hotel employees spent time with the children and celebrated the start of their educational journey.

This initiative reflects Park Inn by Radisson Clark's continued commitment to RHG's Responsible Business framework, which champions positive social impact through partnerships that foster education, inclusion, and community development.

By investing in early learning environments, the hotel said it aims to contribute to building stronger foundations for children in underserved communities, ensuring they are better equipped for future learning and development.

Through continued collaboration with partners such as AmCham North Luzon, Park Inn by Radisson Clark remains dedicated to creating meaningful, long-term impact beyond hospitality -- one child, one classroom, and one community at a time. (PR)