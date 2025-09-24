Park Inn by Radisson Clark chefs win at OPFBEX 2025

Park Inn by Radisson Clark (PIRC) celebrates a back-to-back culinary milestone, as its Chefs Melvin Tiamzon and Jamaica Juachon claimed the championship in the Professional Category of the Culinary Cook Off at the One Pampanga Food and Beverage Expo (OPFBEX) held on September 14, 2025 at SMX Convention Center Clark.

The hotel said the event marks its second consecutive win since 2024, solidifying its reputation for culinary excellence in Pampanga’s vibrant culinary scene.

With this year’s theme of “Kapampangan Fusion”, the duo impressed the judges with their winning dish, “Pesang Asan en Papillote”, Pesang Asan, a traditional Kapampangan dish, featuring tuna gently simmered in a rich ginger broth and prepared en papillote (French papillote style).

The dish highlighted the richness of Kapampangan flavors with a French twist- a perfect blend of local authenticity and international flair.

Lorenzo Tang, General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Clark, congratulated the duo.

“A big congratulations and a heartfelt shout-out to our Culinary Team for bringing home the victory at the recent One Pampanga F&B Expo! Winning the championship for the second year in a row, among such an impressive roster of chefs from hotels and restaurants across town, is truly remarkable. This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our associates who work tirelessly every day to deliver exceptional moments to our guests,” Tang said.

The Culinary Cook Off brought together top chefs and culinary professionals from the Hotels and Restaurant Association of Pampanga (HARP).