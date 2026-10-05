Parol stalls along JASA bring Christmas spirit

Parol vendors have started setting up stalls along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) as early as the first week of September 2026, marking the start of Christmas season.

The City of San Fernando, known as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines” and home of the “Giant Lantern Festival,” has several vendors selling lanterns along the highway.

Jethro Pineda, one of the lantern vendors, said sales this year have been slower compared with last year. He attributed this partly to the recent calamities that affected Pampanga.

“Mas mabenta po yung last year kaysa this year. Dala ng kalamidad, mga nalubugan na lugar, issue sa gobyerno na flood control,” Pineda said.

He said vendors offer lanterns made from capiz, fabric and fiber. Capiz lanterns are among the products that sell more.

“Yung karamihan ang mabenta, yung gawang capiz, yung natural na capiz ng Pampanga,” Pineda said.

He added that around 14 stalls are currently selling lanterns along JASA.

Prices vary depending on the design and size. Classic parols range from about ₱1,800 to ₱14,000, while reindeer designs cost ₱2,000 to ₱4,000.

Santa-themed lanterns range from ₱2,500 to ₱6,500, while larger “Tala” parols are priced at ₱1,200 to ₱6,500. Customized lanterns are also available.

Despite slower sales, Pineda said he remains hopeful that demand will pick up as the Christmas season approaches.

“Mensahe ko sa mga kapwa tindero, relax lang kayo. Makakabenta din tayo,” he said.

Pineda added that vendors are hoping for improved sales despite the impact of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, and the flooding experienced in several parts of Pampanga in August and September this year. |via Tristan Jingco