Part 1 of 2: The Rising Tide of Female Leadership in Central Luzon

There is a revolution occurring in the political and business landscapes of Central Luzon, and it's being led by a formidable group of women. Their leadership style, marked by compassion, resilience, and a deep understanding of their constituents and stakeholders, is transforming their respective realms. This surge of female leadership isn't just a wave; it's a tide that's reshaping the shores of the region, and indeed, the entire Philippines.

At the forefront of this movement is Grace Uy, co-founder of Converge ICT Solutions Inc. alongside her husband, Dennis Anthony Uy. The Converge’s president and co-founder has recently been lauded with the 2023 Gold Stevie for Woman of the Year in Technology, a testament to her intelligence, innovation, and dedication. She is the backbone of Converge’s success, embodying the idea that behind every successful man, there is a strong, wise, and hardworking woman.

Moving from the corporate world to the public sector, we find Mayor Vilma Caluag of the City of San Fernando, Pampanga. Known as the people's mayor, Caluag has distinguished herself through her unique approach to leadership – actively listening to her constituents and understanding their needs. Her grassroots approach to governance, where every voice is heard and every need addressed, is a refreshing divergence from traditional politics and is setting a new standard for public service.

In the small municipality of Guiguinto, Bulacan, Mayor Agay Cruz is proving that size isn’t everything. She has transformed her diminutive town into a bustling hub, driven by her inclusive services and diverse programs. Her leadership style has cultivated a sense of unity and progressiveness, taking her town from being small in size to large in impact.

Over in San Manuel, Tarlac, Mayor Doña Tesoro is changing how we perceive political leaders. Behind her charismatic persona lies a highly competent and visionary leader. Tesoro has shown that good looks and good governance are not mutually exclusive. Her commitment to her constituents and her vision for San Manuel are as captivating as her persona.

Lastly but certainly not the least, in Bamban, Tarlac, Mayor Alice Leal Guo is defining what it means to be a dynamic and hands-on leader. Known to only take a break when she is literally asleep, Guo’s hard work and persistent dedication are nothing short of inspiring. Her tireless efforts are not just transforming her town but also redefining the expectations for what leaders can achieve.

These women, from Grace Uy in the tech industry to the four dynamic mayors in Central Luzon, are shattering glass ceilings and redefining leadership in the Philippines. Their accomplishments are not just wins for women, but wins for everyone – a glimpse to the potential that can be unlocked when we elevate capable and compassionate leaders, regardless of their gender. Their stories serve as inspiration and evidence that leadership has no gender – only ambition, vision, and the relentless drive to serve and make a difference.

***********

Kuya J Pelayo IV is a Kapampangan broadcast journalist. For comments and suggestions, e-mail at 4th.pelayo@gmail.com