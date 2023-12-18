Part 2 of 2: The Rising Tide of Female Leadership in Central Luzon

In the vibrant tapestry of Pampanga's political and community landscape, some women stand out as beacons of strength, resilience, and unwavering leadership. Board Member Krizzanel "Win-Win" Garbo has emerged as a passionate advocate for heritage, tradition, culture, and the arts in the Pampanga 1st district. Her dedication to preserving local history and promoting the work of local artists has ignited a newfound appreciation for the province's rich cultural tapestry, inspiring the young generation to actively engage in learning about their roots and embracing their artistic heritage.

Meanwhile, Board Member Mylene Pineda-Cayabyab has carved her path as a leader, showcasing that she is more than just a political pedigree. With her unique style and unwavering pace, Pineda-Cayabyab has proven her mettle as an independent and influential force in Pampanga's political sphere. Her distinct leadership approach has left an indelible mark, demonstrating that she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right.

In the heart of Angeles city, former Punong Barangay Cecile Cuyugan Nepomuceno has embodied the essence of strength and resilience as she led the barangay Cutcut for three full terms. Her ability to seamlessly juggle her responsibilities as a community leader, mother, and grandmother, while also taking care of her husband, now barangay chairman Robin Nepomuceno during his health scare, is a testament to the unyielding spirit of women who excel at multitasking and nurturing their families and communities with unwavering love and care.

In the realm of economic development and progress, the remarkable leadership of Agnes VST Devanadera, the president and CEO of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), shines brightly. Under her stewardship, the Clark Freeport Zone has experienced unprecedented growth, with a staggering 1,096 locators and an impressive 127,074 jobs created within the freeport zone, leading to exports totaling USD 5.4 billion. Devanadera's visionary leadership and strategic acumen have been instrumental in positioning the Clark Freeport Zone as a thriving hub of economic activity, driving both local and international investment. Her unwavering commitment to fostering a conducive business environment and driving sustainable economic growth exemplifies her as a trailblazer in economic development, making her an influential figure in the region's economic landscape.

In the dynamic intersection of business and environmental stewardship, Ms. Alainne Tan emerges as a formidable force, leaving an indelible mark in both sectors. As an accomplished entrepreneur in the food, sanitation, and wellness industries, Tan has demonstrated her prowess in business, but it is her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation that sets her apart. With a deep-seated passion for environmental sustainability, Tan is poised to become a catalyst and a driving force in waste-to-energy and renewable energy solutions in our country. Her visionary approach and dedication to creating a harmonious balance between business success and environmental responsibility will undoubtedly pave the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly future in the Philippines.

These remarkable women of Pampanga exemplify the spirit of leadership, resilience, and unwavering dedication, proving that gender is no barrier to making a lasting impact. Their stories serve as a source of inspiration and empowerment, reminding us that the future is bright when led by the unwavering strength and compassion of women.

Kuya J Pelayo IV is a Kapampangan broadcast journalist. For comments and suggestions, e-mail at 4th.pelayo@gmail.com