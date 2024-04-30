Pasudeco, HOPE to build classrooms in Porac town

PORAC -- The Pampanga Sugar Development Company (Pasudeco), in partnership with HOPE, is set to build two classrooms at the Planas High School in Porac town.

Pasudeco Stakeholder Relations Manager Joel Dabao, HOPE Program Associate for Education Strength Licuanan, Porac Municipal Administrator Maria Cecilia Kristina Africa Chamaret, and Planas Barangay Captain Alfer Nacu, Planas High School Principal Elizabeth Delfin led the groundbreaking and capsule laying ceremonies on Monday, April 29, 2024.

“Planas has a special place in our hearts. Sweet Crystal Sugar Mills, which is one of our priority investments before, was here in Planas and many locals from here worked for us. This is our way of giving back to them,” Dabao said.

Delfin thanked Pasudeco and HOPE for the new classrooms which are expected to be completed in 2025.

"The new classrooms are a gift” to the school and the whole municipality," Africa Chamaret said.

She added that education has always been a priority of Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil.

Pasudeco Sugar Central was the first Filipino-financed sugar central in Pampanga established in 1917.

Today, Pasudeco’s iconic chimneys are preserved at their original location in the City of San Fernando amidst the booming township built by Megaworld called Capital Town.