Pasudeco turns over classrooms in Porac

Delfin thanked Pasudeco and HOPE for the new classrooms.

Planas Barangay Captain Alfer Nacu and village councilor Rexon Ocampo were also present during the event.

Escaler said Planas is “a special place because it is was the home of Sweet Crystal Sugar Mills, one of their priority investments in town” several years ago.

Pasudeco Sugar Central was the first Filipino-financed sugar central in Pampanga established in 1917.

Pasudeco’s iconic chimneys were preserved at its original location in the City of San Fernando amid the booming township built by Megaworld called Capital Town.