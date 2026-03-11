PATROL execs, Bosita hold road safety consultations

The PATROL Partylist has partnered with road safety advocate Bonifacio Bosita for a series of consultative meetings in Pampanga aimed at strengthening road safety advocacy and community-based services.

The meetings were led by PATROL Partylist founder Jorge ‘Patrol’ Bustos, Youth Chairman Ton-ton Bustos, and Bosita, a retired police colonel and chairman of the Road Safety Advocates of the Philippines (RSAP).

The group first visited Barangay Pulung Maragul in Angeles City, where they met with barangay officials and residents.

This was followed by a separate meeting with Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) presidents, barangay captains, local officials, and PATROL Partylist core group members from different towns and cities in the province.

The group is gathering concerns and suggestions from local leaders and community members on road safety and other service-oriented programs.

Bosita said the collaboration will help in broadening their advocacy.

“Napakaganda na nagsama kami nina Congressman Patrol Jorge Bustos at Mayor Ton-Ton Bustos dahil ‘yung mga hindi ko kaya dito sa inyong lugar, ibabato ko na lang para sila na ang bahala. Kampi-kampi tayo,” Bosita said.

Bustos said their partnership with Bosita focuses on promoting safety while expanding assistance programs.

“Kaya po nandito si Col. Bosita at ang Patrol Partylist dahil pareho ang fundamental advocacy namin: safety. Ang gusto po namin, kasama ang Patrol, i-expand ‘yung mga naabot niya hindi lang sa road problems, kundi pati sa kahirapan, scholarship, medical assistance,” Bustos said.

He added that their group will continue to hold consultative meetings across the province to promote their advocacies.