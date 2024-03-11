Patrol Jorge Bustos vs Anna York Bondoc

As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worms. Politics is not really that faraway to the calculations of the many wannabes. In October this year, candidates will start filing their certificates of candidacy. As a matter of fact I know several who are already mending fences and the newbies are starting to make the rounds for an early introduction to the voters. Hustings may peak in the month of May and secret campaigning disguised as caucuses will be starting in September. So within two months we will know the line-ups.

Earlier, a former police officer, Jorge Bustos, now a party list congressman tested the water in Angeles City and found it to be an insurmountable odd to slug it out with the Lazatins, a well entrenched political family in Pampanga and Angeles City. Instead he trained his sight in his homebase, the fourth congressional district where he has better chances in beating the Bondocs. Not much is being heard anyhow about the incumbent congresswoman Ana York Bondoc Sagum. Btw. Bustos is from Masantol where his son Tonton is the incumbent mayor. He can also claim more votes in Macabebe as the Bondocs are not really popular there, according to my friend Jess Manansala a Masantoleno.

In the last barangay elections Melchor Caluag suffered a humiliating defeat in Barangay Dolores despite the fact that his wife Vilma is the incumbent mayor of San Fernando. The talks are ripe that incumbent Vice Governor Lilia G. Pineda has her eyes on the mayorship. Observers are saying that Nanay will breeze through if she so decides to run and can defeat Caluag hands down. Anyway Caluag hasn't done much for the city, according to several businessmen friends. Walang naramdaman bago sa lungsod.

Two of my closest friends, former Senior Provincial Board Member Ferdinand 'Dinan' Labung and businessman Rey Manalili are reportedly seeking the mayorship in Sta. Ana. Labung established residence in that town and Manalili is still playing coy about his plan. Lately, it was reported that Manalili may not run after all. But he can change his mind, can't he? It is not over yet till the fat lady sings.

What happened to Christian Halili? He seemingly retired early in Mabalacat politics. What about Marino ‘Boking’ Morales? Two sorry losses in a row. First against his nephew, Gerd Aquino in the vice mayoral race. And then again in the barangay elections. Incumbent Mayor Cris Garbo is the new guy in town. At this stage he seems unbeatable though it was reported that Councilor Jun Castro is already in the midst of a preparation in an attempt to wrest city hall.

It was a sorry loss for Mark Lapid in his quest to be mayor of Porac sometime back. He was a poor third. Then the once popular Carling de la Cruz went down in defeat against Mayor Jing Capil. Mayor Jing is extremely popular in Porac today and may run unopposed in next year's elections.