A lot has been said about dogs and cats, and every pet in general. M.K. Clinton said "The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog," while Charles Dickens shared "What greater gift than the love of a cat."

Ultimately, it sums up to loving them in return. It’s about caring for your pet---whatever the breed or look---whether it’s a wagging tail or a gentle purr, your paw‑some companions make your house a home—and they deserve to be cared for every step of the way.

These in reality, have given way to rise of pet hospitals from the quaint neighborhood clinics, canine and feline spas and hotels, and even pet crematoriums and memorial parks. All because of mutual love of pets and fur‑parents.

Now, you can top it by giving your furry besties the love and security they deserve with BDO Insure Pet Dog and Cat Insurance, because protecting them means more cuddles and fewer worries.

With BDO Insure Pet Dog and Cat Insurance, which starts at ₱560 per year, fur-parents can be assured of vet medical reimbursement that will help cover unexpected visits; pet owner’s liability benefit for extra peace of mind for everyday adventures; and accidental death benefit – protection when life takes an unexpected turn.

Fur-parents can create the perfect plan and customize it with additional add-on benefits to enhance their coverage with four schemes that fit their needs.

Plan A: Up to ₱15,000 per accident pet medical reimbursement for covered accidental injuries (max of ₱75,000); up to ₱15,000 insured pet owner’s accidental death and disablement; and customizable add-ons. Annual premium starts at ₱560.

Plan B: Up to ₱20,000 per accident pet medical reimbursement for covered accidental injuries (max of ₱100,000); up to ₱20,000insured pet owner’s accidental death and disablement; and customizable add-ons.

Annual premium starts at ₱700.

Plan C: Up to ₱25,000 per accident pet medical reimbursement for covered accidental injuries (max of ₱125,000); up to ₱25,000 insured pet owner’s accidental death and disablement; and customizable add-ons. Annual premium starts at ₱820.

Plan D: Up to ₱30,000 per accident pet medical reimbursement for covered accidental injuries (max of ₱150,000); up to ₱30,000 insured pet owner’s accidental death and disablement; and customizable add-ons

Annual premium starts at ₱920.

Add-ons

Pet Medical Reimbursement for Covered Illnesses: An added layer of protection for your furry friend's health. When your pet falls ill, we've got you covered with 80% reimbursement for veterinary expenses. Up to ₱30,000 per illness (max. of ₱150,000)

Pet Acute Dental Conditions: Essential add-on for your pet's dental health. Say goodbye to dental worries and hello to a confident, pain-free pet with up to ₱30,000 per acute dental condition

(max of ₱150,000).

Pet Accidental Death or Essential Euthanasia: Invaluable add-on to protect your pet in unexpected circumstances and you can have a peace of mind knowing that you'll receive assistance for covered expenses associated with Pet Accidental Death or Essential Euthanasia up to ₱10,000.

Coverage and Inclusions

Pet owner’s liability, international travel emergency medical treatment, and petnap. The policy will reimburse 80% of the veterinary expenses you incurred up to amount stated in the benefit plan for injuries arising from an accident that is a consequence of or results in one of the following: Bone fracture, burn or electrocution, complications from drowning, bite wound or fight wound abscesses, tick paralysis, snake bite toxicity, foreign body obstruction, poisoning, embedded grass seed,

anaphylactic shock or allergic reaction to insect or arachnid bites, and torn nail.

What you need to insure your pet

Insurable pets are dogs and cats (all breeds and mixed breeds) which are 3 months to 6 years old.

Requirements include accomplished online application form. Upload at least 3 pet’s photos, any angle (front, back, left, right, sphinx). Optional requirements are Pet Book indicating the updated vaccination based on pet's age and veterinarian details such as name and contact information.

The documents are required in the event of claim.

Want to know more about Pet Insurance? Give us a call at 8838-2364. You can also send us a message and we'll reach out to you! Sign up today! bdo.com.ph/pet-insurance (Jovi T. De Leon)

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BDO & MASTERCARD: SUPPORTING OVERSEAS PINOYS

For 20 years, BDO Unibank and Mastercard have been collaborating to shape how overseas Filipinos send and receive money, and stay financially connected to their families back home.

The collaboration---a two-decade milestone---has reached more than 4 million Filipinos abroad, supporting remittance and payment services designed to be faster, more secure, and accessible.

Combining BDO’s remittance network with Mastercard’s global payments infrastructure, the two organizations have played a role in expanding access to financial services for Filipinos across different markets.

“For the last 20 years, the collaboration between BDO and Mastercard has helped serve overseas Filipinos—over 4 million of them—and we look forward to the next 20 years of working with BDO,” said Jason Crasto, Country Manager, Philippines, Mastercard.

The collaboration is also reflected in everyday financial use. Millions of BDO ATM cards carrying the Mastercard logo are used locally and overseas, supporting transactions that range from remittances to daily purchases.

“We’re proud to stand alongside BDO in this collaboration that has reached millions of Filipinos here and abroad. Its use across markets reflects the role we’ve built together over the years in supporting how they stay connected financially,” Crasto added.

For BDO, the collaboration is closely tied to its focus on serving overseas Filipinos and their families.

“At the heart of our 20-year collaboration with Mastercard is a shared commitment to serve our kabayans,” said Genie Gloria, senior vice president and head of Remittance at BDO.

She noted that beyond facilitating transactions, the aim has been to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to support their families.

“As we look ahead, our focus remains clear—to continuously innovate and uplift the remittance experience, ensuring that every remittance is not just a transaction, but a connection delivered with care and trust,” Gloria said.

As digital adoption continues to shape financial behavior, both organizations said they are working on new solutions aimed at improving security, convenience, and accessibility, particularly for Filipinos navigating cross-border transactions.

“There’s a lot of innovation you’ll be hearing more about in 2026,” Crasto said, noting that upcoming initiatives will focus on making transactions simpler and more secure for users.

As the collaboration moves forward, BDO and Mastercard said they remain focused on expanding financial access and supporting Filipinos wherever they may be. (Jovi T. De Leon)