Pax Silica project to affect farmers, Aetas: village chief

Barangay O’Donnell Captain Wendell Mercado has raised concerns over the proposed Pax Silica project.

In an interview with CLTV 36, the barangay leader said around 1,600 hectares of land in their area could be affected by the project.

“Ito pong Pax Silica ang tatamaan po sa atin ay almost 1,600 ektarya po,” Mercado said.

He added that many farmers and members of the Aeta community stand to be affected by the project.

He said farming is the only livelihood inherited by many families from their ancestors.

“Napakarami pong magsasaka at mga katutubo nating Aeta na magtatamaan na kung saan ang tangi pong ikinabubuhay at ipinamana pa po sa kanila ng kanilang mga ninuno ay pagsasaka lamang,” he said.

Mercado added that residents still lack information about the proposed project.

The barangay chairman said they do not yet know the project's possible effects on water, electricity and pollution.

“Wala pa po kaming alam sa Pax Silica kung ano ang magiging epekto sa tubig, kuryente, sa polusyon,” Mercado said.

He also questioned what jobs will be available for local residents once the project is completed.

Mercado said most of his constituents are farmers and asked whether they would qualify for employment under the project.

“Ano po ba ang ibibigay nilang trabaho sa mga kabaryo ko?” Mercado said. |via Tristan Jingco