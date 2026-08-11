Pax Silica to contribute to Central Luzon growth

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said the Pax Silica project is expected to contribute to the growth of the entire Central Luzon region.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang recently met with Zambales Governor and Regional Development Council (RDC) III Chairperson Hermogenes Ebdane and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) Region III Director Nerrisa Esguerra.

During the meeting, the officials agreed to align on the proposed Pax Silica Innovation Ecosystem in New Clark City.

They are also planning to work on how regional coordination can help strengthen safeguards, community preparation, and development planning across Central Luzon.

The discussion focused on how the proposed development can complement Central Luzon’s economic priorities, strengthen regional industries and connectivity, and create opportunities that extend beyond New Clark City.

The BCDA and its partners in Region 3 emphasized community engagement and social preparation to help ensure that the proposed development is responsible, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of communities.

Through closer coordination among national agencies, local governments, and regional stakeholders, the proposed Pax Silica Innovation Ecosystem can contribute to a more connected and competitive Central Luzon, the state-run agency said.

It cited attracting strategic investments, creating quality jobs, strengthening local businesses, and expanding opportunities for Filipinos.

(RGN)