Paying it Forward: A Kapampangan Story of Giving Back

It is heartening to see leaders who not only achieve success but also give back to their roots. Dennis Anthony Uy, co-founder and CEO of Converge ICT Solutions, embodies this spirit. Recently, I had the privilege of attending the PamCham’s Business + Innovation Summit at the Laus Group Event Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, where Uy shared his vision for the digital future of our nation—and his commitment to his home province.

Arriving in a simple white clean shirt and a mocha blazer with a pair of funky green socks, Uy was at home, perfectly at ease in the company of fellow Kapampangans, including PamCham’s big names like Atty. Paul Yusi, Architect Nestor Mangio, and Chef Vince Garcia. His approachable demeanor belied the monumental achievements he has made in the tech industry. His familiar grin—one that has accompanied him since his childhood in Angeles—spoke volumes about his deep connection to the city and its people, who have always been good to him. Despite his remarkable achievements in the national and global tech arena, he remains that same humble guy, never one to flaunt his success. Instead, he dedicates his time to perfecting his craft in the digital world.

Uy began his speech by recounting the humble origins of Converge, noting how it has evolved from basic connectivity to a robust digital infrastructure poised to transform the lives of Filipinos. His message was clear: while our nation still lags behind in terms of digital access, we have the power to effect change. This is not just a corporate vision; it is a call to action for all Filipinos to embrace the digital age.

His commitment to Pampanga shines brightly through his recent investments, including a staggering 5 billion pesos dedicated to building the largest data center outside Metro Manila in Angeles City. Uy’s vision also includes the ambitious Tech City project, a sprawling 200-hectare site in Angeles and Mexico town that will serve as an ecosystem for technological growth. Here, he plans to cultivate local talent, establish an AI laboratory, and even relocate his alma mater, Chevalier School, to strengthen education alongside innovation.

What sets Uy apart is not only his strategic investments in infrastructure but also his forward-thinking approach to technology. He is the first in the Philippines to invest in GPU systems to develop AI capabilities, ensuring that our nation is not left behind in the global race for digital supremacy. By linking a 16,000-kilometer international digital backbone from Singapore to California, he has attracted major players like Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple to our shores, creating opportunities that were once unimaginable.

As a proud Kapampangan, I cannot help but feel a deep sense of gratitude for Uy’s contributions. His initiatives will not only elevate Pampanga but also serve as a model for other regions in the Philippines. By investing in our local community, he is empowering a new generation of innovators poised to thrive in the digital landscape.

Dennis Anthony Uy’s journey is an example to what is possible when vision meets dedication. As he continues to pave the way for digital transformation, he reminds us all of the importance of paying it forward. In nurturing the roots from which he came, Uy is not just building a better future for Pampanga; he is laying the groundwork for a brighter, more connected Philippines.

We Kapampangans have been blessed by an adopted son who, despite early challenges in life, embraced our culture and the values of our roots. Pampanga was good to him, and now he is returning that favor many times over, ensuring that the future is bright not only for his home province but for the entire nation. His story inspires us to dream big and act boldly, proving that true success is not measured solely by personal achievements but by the impact we have on our communities.