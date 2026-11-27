Porac Bank on Thursday , November 26, 2026 marked its 58th anniversary with the unveiling of its new corporate identity and the launch of its mobile banking app, highlighting its continued growth and commitment to accessible banking services.

From its first branch in Porac in 1968, the bank has expanded to 16 branches, with 14 in Pampanga and two in Tarlac.

President and CEO Connie Tayag delivered the welcome remarks, while Chairman of the Board Dr. Benjamin Dizon led the unveiling of the new logo alongside four valued clients: Annabelle Diala Capitly, Anne Janette Viray, Valerie Antonio, and Jeddah Lane Buan.

According to Tayag, the new branding carries a meaningful message: the heart represents malasakit, the letters P and B stand for Porac Bank, while the blue and green colors symbolize the bank’s history, commitment, future, and communities. Its new tagline is “Banking for Good.”

The newly introduced mobile app features bill payments, money transfers, online loan applications, ease of use and security, and senior-friendly access.

The launch marks a step toward more accessible, convenient, and responsive banking while maintaining the bank’s commitment to its communities.

During her address, Tayag expressed gratitude to the bank’s founders, stockholders, clients, employees, and communities, as well as the board, management, project teams, and IT and operations teams who contributed to the rebranding and app launch.

To celebrate the launch, Porac Bank announced a transaction-based customer promotion running from December 16, 2026, to April 15, 2027, featuring eight cash raffle draws.

Customers only need an active Porac Bank deposit account, an active mobile app, and at least one successful qualifying transaction to participate. No separate registration is required.

Customers may win in multiple cash draws. The grand raffle will feature Apple AirPods, an Apple Watch, and an iPad A16, with one entry per eligible customer regardless of the number of transactions made. Cash raffle winners will remain eligible for the grand draw on April 23, 2027. (PR)