PB committee streamlines land reclassification process

The Pampanga Provincial Board Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, Climate, and Agriculture met with municipal planning officers on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The meeting is aimed to streamline the process and reduce challenges faced by local government units and investors in the reclassification of lands in the province.

The event was led by Board Members Cherry Manalo, Christian Halili, Kaye Naguit, Fritzie David-Dizon, and Vince Calara.

Members of the committee discussed the Prescribed Procedures and Standards on Land Reclassification in accordance with Memorandum Circular No. 54, Series of 1993, and Administrative Order No. 363, Series of 1997.

One of the priority topics was the importance of proper land assessment and the submission of complete requirements “to ensure a clear and orderly process of converting land from agricultural to commercial, industrial, or residential use.”

The committee hearing is expected to prevent delays and ensure that every step in the land reclassification process aligns with the law and investor-friendly.