PB Ok's 3 key resolutions during July 29 session

The 12th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Pampanga has approved several important resolutions during its regular session on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The approved measures include a resolution authorizing Governor Lilia G. Pineda to sign, on behalf of the provincial government, an agreement with the Mabalacat City Government allowing the Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark and Mabalacat District Hospital to accept Guarantee Letters (GLs) issued to residents of Mabalacat, a post from the social media page of Vice Governor Delta Pineda stated.

These guarantee letters will cover medical, hospital, and clinical laboratory services.

Another approved measure is a resolution authorizing Governor Pineda to enter into an agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Field Office III (DSWD FO III) for the use of a 1,800-square-meter property, including the existing building, as the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Pampanga Office located at the Provincial Engineering Office Compound in Barangay Sindalan, City of San Fernando.

The vice governor's office also cited the approval of 27 resolutions and ordinances submitted by various municipalities and cities in Pampanga.

It added that these actions highlight the efforts of the provincial government to strengthen public services, healthcare assistance, and social welfare programs for the Kapampangans.