PBA Govs' Cup: NLEX routs Titan Ultra for 3-0 card

MANILA – NLEX made it another memorable night for rookie coach Jimmy Alapag by dumping Titan Ultra, 135-100, for a 3-0 card in Group A of the PBA Governors' Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday.

Schonny Winston scored a career-high 30 points as the Road Warriors went full throttle in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Giant Risers, 38-18.

They avoided a near-collapse, like what happened in their 101-100 escape against the Terrafirma Dyip on Sunday.

Robert Bolick added 29 points and import DeQuan Jones threw in 22 for NLEX, making Alapag the first rookie coach to start a conference 3-0 since Rain or Shine’s Chris Gavina in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

“I think we’re getting a lot of contributions from different guys, obviously,” Alapag said, giving the credit to his players. “Berto (Bolick) and Schonny are a big part of what we do. I think they’re two of the top guards in the league. But I thought their aggressiveness early in the game set the tone.”

“Siyempre si (Of course, it's) DJ (Jones). He’s been solid these first three games -- as we need him to be. But, again, really happy with the effort from the entire group.”

The loss was the third in as many games for Titan, notwithstanding the 27-point, 10-rebound debut by Tirrell Brown.

Roi Sumang added 18 points, Joshua Munzon 17 and JB Sajonia 11, but the Giant Risers failed to follow up their gallant third quarter effort and absorbed a second straight lopsided loss after a 74-105 thrashing from Converge, also on Sunday.

After trailing by as much as 36-59 early, Titan closed in at 63-72 in the fourth behind Mark Omega, Munzon and Sajonia.

But Bolick and Winston starred in a sustained assault that stretched the lead to 97-82 before sealing the deal behind Winston’s 15 fourth-quarter points.

“I told the guys that as we go along this conference our growth is gonna be a big key … but I thought tonight we did a much better job of being consistent with our gameplan, both offensively and defensively,” Alapag said.

The scores:

First Game

NLEX 135 – Winston 30, Bolick 29, Jones 22, Alas 14, Herndon 7, Gonzales 6, Semerad 6, Valdez 4, Bahio 4, Capulong 4, Gamboa 4, Racal 3, Nieto 2, Ramirez 0, Rodger 0, Torres 0.

TITAN ULTRA 100 – Brown 27, Sumang 18, Munzon 17, Omega 7, Dionisio 5, Javillonar 4, Yu 3, Pessumal 2, Amores 2, Ular 2, Ambohot 2, Caralipio 0, Inigo 0, Cuntapay 0.

Quarters: 30-24; 61-43; 97-82; 135-100 (PBA Media/PBA)